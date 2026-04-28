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Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Trivago N.V. ADS logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Q1 2026 results: Trivago is set to report after the close on Tuesday, May 5, with analysts forecasting EPS of ($0.06) and revenue of $166.248 million; the earnings call is scheduled for May 6 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • Stock snapshot: Shares traded down about 1.1% to $2.75 on low volume (1,811 vs. avg 42,171), with a market cap of roughly $194.2 million and a 12‑month range of $2.59–$5.83.
  • Analyst view: The consensus rating is "Hold" with an average price target of $3.85, amid recent downgrades and target cuts (e.g., UBS lowered its target to $3.40 and Weiss cut to a "sell").
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Trivago N.V. ADS to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $166.2480 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:15 AM ET.

Trivago N.V. ADS Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:TRVG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,171. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $194.21 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.85. Trivago N.V. ADS has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $5.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRVG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.60 to $3.40 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Trivago N.V. ADS has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRVG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trivago N.V. ADS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,806 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 393,937 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,115 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,433 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Trivago N.V. ADS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trivago N.V. ADS NASDAQ: TRVG operates as a leading online travel metasearch platform focused on helping consumers compare hotel prices worldwide. Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company aggregates accommodation offers from hotel websites, online travel agencies and other booking platforms, enabling travelers to find optimal rates and availability across millions of properties. Its platform is accessible via desktop and mobile applications, offering user-friendly search filters, customer reviews and detailed property information to support informed booking decisions.

The company's primary revenue model centers on cost-per-click (CPC) advertising, where accommodation providers and travel agencies bid for prominent placement in search results.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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