Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Sold by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,782 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 1,851,489 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Workday were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,009,288 shares of the software maker's stock worth $5,371,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Workday by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,674,568 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,328,959,000 after purchasing an additional 74,052 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 47.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,842,491 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,406,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,091,926 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,089,970,000 after purchasing an additional 75,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,338,773 shares of the software maker's stock worth $931,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,085 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $769,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 217,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,942,984.60. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 9,356 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $1,201,216.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 165,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,193,850.86. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 774,814 shares of company stock valued at $102,709,316. Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Workday from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $140.00 target price on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $185.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $130.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.22. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.36 and a 12-month high of $253.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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