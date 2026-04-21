Trustmark (TRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Trustmark to post earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $204.92 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.05 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Trustmark Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90.

Trustmark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Trustmark's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Trustmark's payout ratio is 26.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 452.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 5,538.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trustmark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Brean Capital started coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Hovde Group increased their price target on Trustmark from $42.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Trustmark from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRMK

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation is a financial services holding company headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi. Through its principal subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank, the company provides a broad spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services. Trustmark's offerings include deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management services, residential and commercial mortgage financing, and credit card processing.

In addition to traditional banking, Trustmark offers trust and wealth management services designed to meet the needs of high-net-worth individuals, families and institutional clients.

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