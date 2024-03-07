Here's How to Dip into Chinese Stocks if You Live in the U.S.

China has the world's largest population and second-largest economy when measured by GDP. And with many innovative and influential companies residing in China, you may wonder how to invest in Chinese stocks.

However, the Chinese market carries a unique set of risks that investors in other regions may not be familiar with, and investing in Chinese stocks isn't as simple as opening a brokerage account and buying some shares.

Get Alibaba Group alerts: Sign Up

Keep reading to learn more about the Chinese stock market and how to add exposure to Chinese companies to your portfolio.

Key Takeaway

Investing in Chinese companies comes with a unique set of risks due to the complex regulatory landscape created by the Chinese Communist Party. Unless you're involved with the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor program or using Stock Connect, you must invest in Chinese stocks through a proxy like an American Depositary Receipt, exchange-traded fund or mutual fund.

Understanding the Chinese Stock Market

The China stock market is one of the largest in the world, comprising several key exchanges — the two main ones being the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE). These two exchanges play a significant role in China's economic development and serve as platforms for companies to raise capital through the issuance of stocks.

Shanghai Stock Exchange: Established in 1990, the SSE is one of the oldest stock exchanges in China, primarily trading stocks of large and established companies, including state-owned enterprises (SOEs). SSE hosts the Shanghai Composite Index ( SCI ), which tracks the performance of all stocks traded on the exchange.

Shenzhen Stock Exchange: Also founded in 1990, the SZSE is located in the southern city of Shenzhen (adjacent to Hong Kong) and mainly focuses on trading stocks of smaller and high-growth companies , including many technology companies . The SZSE is home to the Shenzen Component Index (ZCI) , which monitors the performance of stocks listed on the exchange.

Chinese stocks offer various types of shares of mainland Chinese companies, each with distinct characteristics and levels of accessibility for foreign investors. Here's a breakdown of the share types.

A-Shares

What are A-shares?

A-shares are traded primarily on the SSE and the SZSE and denominated in Chinese yuan.

The Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor ( QFII ) and the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor ( RQFII ) programs have improved foreign investor restrictions and access to A-shares, historically only available to mainland Chinese investors and qualified institutional investors .

Stock connect programs, such as the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect , facilitate A-share access for certain foreign investors.

B-Shares

On the other hand, B-shares are listed and traded in foreign currencies like the United States dollar (B-share) or the Hong Kong dollar (B-HK share).

They are primarily traded on the SSE and SZSE, like A-shares.

Although B-shares initially attract foreign investment in China, foreign investor accessibility has been limited compared to other share types. B-shares have been less popular than A-shares due to currency risks and lower liquidity.

H-Shares

H-shares are traded in Hong Kong dollars and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE), which means they follow the regulations and disclosure requirements of the HKSE.

In addition to offering a more accessible avenue than A-shares and B-shares, H-shares boast higher transparency, more liquidity and a lack of restrictions on foreign ownership, making them a favored share type for foreign investors.

N-Shares

N-shares are traded in U.S. dollars and listed on non-Chinese stock exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or the NASDAQ, providing an easy way for United States investors to gain exposure to Chinese companies without directly accessing mainland Chinese stock exchanges.

Chinese companies typically list their shares as N-shares on foreign exchanges to access a broader pool of investors, enhance their visibility and credibility in global markets and potentially benefit from the higher valuations associated with foreign listings.

How to Research Chinese Companies

Researching Chinese companies requires a comprehensive approach, including financial analysis, corporate governance evaluation and regulatory compliance assessment. Here's a guide on how to conduct thorough research on Chinese companies:

Step 1: Gather basic information.

Identify the company's industry sector, headquarters location and primary business activities.

Step 2: Analyze financial performance.

Financial statements provide insights into the company's overall financial health, performance and profitability over time. As such, it's imperative to thoroughly review the company's balance sheets, income statements and cash flow statements, looking for trends in revenue, profitability, debt levels and cash flow over multiple periods.

Calculate and compare key financial ratios such as profitability ratios (like gross margin and net profit margin), liquidity ratios (like current ratio and quick ratio) and leverage ratios (like debt-to-equity ratio). Utilize financial modeling techniques to forecast future performance and assess the company's valuation based on factors like earnings growth potential and discount rates.

You can lean on financial data providers to access comprehensive financial information, market data and analyst reports on Chinese companies.

Step 3: Assess corporate governance.

Review the company's corporate governance disclosures in its annual reports, proxy statements or corporate governance reports. Assess the qualifications and experience of the company's board of directors, ensuring a good balance of executive and independent directors.

Examine the company's policies regarding shareholder rights (including voting rights), dividend distribution and financial transparency. Investigate the company's adherence to ethical standards and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Look at the corporate governance ratings provided by agencies like MSCI, Sustainalytics or Institutional Shareholder Services to assess the company's governance practices.

Step 4: Review regulatory compliance.

Review the company's regulatory filings with relevant authorities, like the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). Look for any legal or regulatory issues the company faces, including lawsuits, investigations or regulatory sanctions. Assess the company's compliance framework and internal controls to ensure adherence to relevant laws and regulations.

Regulatory databases and regulatory authority websites such as the CSRC or the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are a great place to locate regulatory filings and find updates on compliance issues.

Step 5: Conduct industry analysis.

Utilize industry research reports, market analysis and industry publications from reputable sources to gain insights into the company's industry sector.

Analyze the competitive landscape and growth prospects, considering market trends, industry competition, technological advancements and regulatory developments. Compare the company's performance and financial metrics with its industry peers to benchmark its competitiveness and identify relative strengths and weaknesses.

Step 6: Conduct independent research and due diligence.

Verify information obtained from third-party sources, cross-reference data to ensure accuracy and reliability and seek insights from industry experts and/or investment professionals. Consider visiting the company's facilities, attending investor conferences or analyst briefings and engaging with company management through conference calls or meetings to gain additional insights.

Ways to Invest in Chinese Companies

Investing in Chinese stocks can be done through various avenues, each offering different access levels, risks and potential returns. Here are some common ways you can invest in Chinese companies:

Direct Stock Investment

You can purchase stocks of Chinese companies listed on domestic exchanges such as the SSE or the SZSE. These stocks are typically denominated in Chinese yuan and require access through local brokerage accounts or international trading platforms that offer access to Chinese markets. You can also buy Chinese stocks listed on foreign exchanges like the NYSE, NASDAQ or HKSE. These stocks are denominated in a foreign currency (such as the U.S. dollar or Hong Kong dollar) and are accessible through international brokerage accounts.

Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Another option to access exposure to the Chinese market is through Chinese-focused ETFs, which can track the performance of major Chinese indexes (like the CSI 300 Index, FTSE China A50 Index or the MSCI China Index) or specific sectors (like technology, consumer goods or healthcare). These ETFs also provide diversification across multiple Chinese companies and may be listed on domestic or foreign exchanges.

Mutual Funds and Unit Trusts

Mutual funds or unit trusts managed by professional fund managers who allocate capital to Chinese stocks based on their investment strategies and objectives can provide diversified exposure to Chinese equities across various market segments and investment themes.

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)

Purchasing ADRs, which represent shares of foreign companies traded on United States exchanges like the NYSE or NASDAQ, allows you to access the stock of Chinese companies listed without direct access to foreign markets.

Stock Connect Programs

These programs facilitate cross-border investment between mainland China and Hong Kong and allow eligible investors to trade stocks listed on mainland Chinese exchanges and the HKSE through designated trading channels.

Private Equity and Venture Capital Funds

These funds provide opportunities to invest in Chinese companies at various stages of development, from early-stage startups to established private companies seeking growth capital.

How to Invest in Chinese Stocks

There's a bit of a curve when learning how to invest in Chinese stock market. Not only can spreads and volatility vary from traditional equity investments, but the regulatory regime is often unpredictable (see China's cryptocurrency crackdown in 2021 as an example). If you want to invest in Chinese stocks outside mainland China, here's how to start.

Step 1: Open and fund a brokerage account.

Opening a brokerage account is always the first course of action, but Chinese stocks are more complicated to access than other shares. Be sure your brokerage can locate the particular Chinese stocks or funds you want to add to your portfolio. Create a short list and come up with pros and cons for each before deciding on opening an account.

Step 2: Decide on the type of exposure you want.

When asking how to invest in Chinese stocks, you'll need to decide what type of security to purchase first. If you want exposure to a handful of large-cap Chinese stocks, you can purchase ADRs or buy a basket of companies through a China-stocks ETF or mutual fund. But if you want access to a wider range of Chinese firms, you'll need to use the Hong Kong Stock Connect or a broker credentialed by the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor program.

Step 3: Buy and hold your desired stocks.

Markets in China can be volatile (especially when the Chinese Communist Party gets involved), so set profit goals and have an exit strategy with your Chinese stocks. Also, watch any leadership decisions or geopolitical events that could influence the Chinese stock market.

How to Trade Chinese Stocks

Traders have a different time frame than long-term investors, so more precision is required when entering and exiting positions. Trading Chinese stocks often comes with high transaction costs.

Step 1: Develop a trading plan.

A detailed plan can help trading in Chinese markets. Consider the current market environment and set goals for each trade. Developing a plan you can consult later when faced with buying or selling decisions is important.

Step 2: Purchase Chinese stocks.

Buy the necessary stocks to execute your trading plan. You'll need to decide between securities trading on United States markets like ADRs and ETFs or to use a specialized broker or the Stock Connect market to access Chinese A-shares. Consider the transaction costs of trading foreign shares when entering or exiting positions.

Step 3: Take profits or cut losses based on your trading plan.

Trading is always more risky than long-term investing. That risk is magnified when investing in markets like China. Follow the rules in your trading plan — take profits when you reach your goals and cut losses if the trade turns against you. Stay updated on current events and regulatory rumblings coming out of mainland China.

Regulatory Environment and Risks

Investing in Chinese stocks comes with a unique set of regulatory challenges and risks due to the complex regulatory landscape in China. Here are some to keep in mind:

Foreign investment restrictions: China has historically imposed restrictions on foreign investment in certain sectors and industries such as finance, telecommunications and technology.

State control: Since the Chinese government maintains significant influence and control over key sectors of the economy (including SOEs and strategic industries), their policies and interventions can impact the performance and valuation of Chinese stocks.

Listing requirements: Chinese companies seeking to list on domestic or foreign stock exchanges must adhere to listing requirements and regulations set by regulatory authorities such as the CSRC or foreign exchange regulators.

Corporate governance standards: Regulatory oversight of corporate governance practices varies among Chinese companies, with some companies facing scrutiny over issues like transparency, accounting standards and shareholder rights.

Exchange rate risk: Fluctuations in the value of the Chinese yuan relative to other currencies can impact the returns on investments made in yuan-denominated stocks.

Currency controls: China's government imposes capital controls and restrictions on currency exchange, which can affect the ability of foreign investors to repatriate profits or convert yuan-denominated assets into foreign currencies.

Geopolitical tensions: Political tensions between China and other countries can create uncertainties and volatility in the Chinese stock market. In addition, trade disputes, geopolitical conflicts or changes in government policies can affect investor sentiment and market performance.

Regulatory Risks: Chinese companies may be subject to regulatory actions, investigations, or sanctions by government authorities, both domestic and foreign. Changes in government policies, enforcement actions or legal disputes can impact companies' financial performance and reputation.

Navigating these challenges requires thorough due diligence on Chinese companies and a diversified portfolio across sectors and regions. To anticipate and respond to regulatory challenges and market risks effectively, you must monitor news updates to stay informed about regulatory developments, government policies and market trends impacting Chinese stocks. It's never a bad idea to consult with financial advisors, legal experts or investment professionals with expertise in Chinese markets and regulatory matters.

Chinese Stocks: Different Opportunities with Different Risks

The Chinese stock market has been operating for more than 30 years now, and several companies from the mainland have made an international impact.

Firms like Alibaba Group Holdings NYSE: BABA, JD.com Inc. NASDAQ: JD and Tencent Holdings OTC: TCHEHY have large global client bases. New innovative technology companies pop up frequently in Chinese markets. China is still relatively closed off compared to capitalist nations, but opportunities exist if investors want to weather the risks.

Erratic regulatory action is standard in China; for example, the tech stock crackdown caused many companies to suffer losses and even led Alibaba founder Jack Ma to move to Japan.

Successful investing in Chinese stocks can be difficult and requires you to set aside firm convictions and emotions. Research different companies and exchanges and learn the unique market holiday calendar before investing capital into working for Chinese companies or the Chinese stock index.

FAQs

Investing in foreign markets isn't for everyone, and China carries its own set of risks in the Chinese stock market index. Here are a few important questions to ask yourself when considering how to invest in Chinese stock market.

Can I buy Chinese stocks if I don’t live in China? Yes, Chinese companies are open to foreign investment. Still, unless you're involved with the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor program or using Stock Connect, you must invest through a proxy like an ADR, ETF or mutual fund.

Is investing in Chinese stocks a good idea? It depends. China is home to some of the most innovative companies and industries, and the Chinese economy is one of the fastest-growing in the world. However, the Chinese Communist Party rules with authority, and predicting the path of Chinese regulation can be a massive headache.