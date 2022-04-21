American Airlines, Tesla rise; Xerox, Sleep Number fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

American Airlines Group Inc., up 74 cents to $20.22.

The airline told investors it expects to turn a profit in the second quarter as more people return to travel.

Tesla Inc., up $31.58 to $1,008.78.

The maker of electric cars and solar panels reported strong sales and a seven-fold increase in profits.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., up $4.33 to $50.85.

The airline gave investors an encouraging second-quarter forecast.

Steel Dynamics Inc., up $1.75 to $93.24.

The steel producer and metals recycler handily beat analysts' first-quarter profit forecasts.

Pool Corp., down $4.63 to $427.19.

The distributor of swimming pool supplies slipped along with the broader market, despite giving investors a solid financial update.

CSX Corp., up $1 to $36.30.

The freight railroad's first-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Xerox Holdings Corp., down $3.11 to $16.74.

The printer and digital documents technology company reported a surprising first-quarter loss.

Sleep Number Corp. down $5.96 to $45.51.

The seller of beds, mattresses and bedding products reported disappointing first-quarter profits.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

With the end of the year approaching, many investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios. That typically means casting a critical eye at some of your strong performers and making a decision on whether they will move higher. And one thing that can dip the balance in favor of retaining a stock is the likelihood of a Santa Claus rally.The technical definition of a Santa Claus rally is a rally that starts in the last few trading days of the year after the Christmas holiday. In recent years, however, that definition has been expanded to take into account a December rally. And with Black Friday beginning earlier and earlier and really not ending until after the holiday's end, this makes some sense.So will there be a rally in 2021? I wouldn’t bet against it. The market continues to want to move higher and January is historically a strong month for stocks. With that said, we believe quality should still matter. Here are seven stocks that stand to benefit with or without a Santa Claus rally.