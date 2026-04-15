ASML's (ASML) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Santander lowered ASML from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,482.50.

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ASML Stock Down 4.8%

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,445.42 on Wednesday. ASML has a 1 year low of $614.06 and a 1 year high of $1,547.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $568.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,393.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,212.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $1,430,000. Bawa N Mallick Trust bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about ASML

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About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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