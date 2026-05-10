Best Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 10th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Coinbase Global, and Wells Fargo & Company are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies in the financial sector, such as banks, insurance companies, brokerage firms, and asset managers. For stock market investors, they represent businesses that make money by lending, investing, managing money, or providing financial services, and their performance is often tied to interest rates, credit conditions, and the overall health of the economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

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