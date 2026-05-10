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Best Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 10th

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • JPMorgan Chase, Coinbase Global, and Wells Fargo are the three financial stocks MarketBeat highlights as the most notable to watch, based on recent high dollar trading volume.
  • The article gives a brief snapshot of each company’s core business: JPMorgan spans consumer banking, investment banking, asset management, and transaction processing; Coinbase focuses on crypto financial infrastructure; and Wells Fargo offers diversified banking, insurance, mortgage, and wealth management services.
  • The piece frames these stocks as important because financial companies are often sensitive to interest rates, credit conditions, and the broader economy, making them closely watched by investors.
  • Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Coinbase Global, and Wells Fargo & Company are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies in the financial sector, such as banks, insurance companies, brokerage firms, and asset managers. For stock market investors, they represent businesses that make money by lending, investing, managing money, or providing financial services, and their performance is often tied to interest rates, credit conditions, and the overall health of the economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. Right Now?

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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