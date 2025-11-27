Free Trial
Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - November 27th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Quanta Services logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Quanta Services, WEC Energy Group, and Clean Energy Technologies were flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the top renewable energy stocks to watch, selected for having the highest recent dollar trading volume and offering exposure to the energy transition.
  • Quanta Services (PWR) provides electric and gas infrastructure solutions—transmission, distribution, substations and smart‑grid installations—positioning it as a backbone for grid upgrades and data‑center electrification.
  • WEC Energy Group (WEC) is a regulated utility supplying natural gas and electricity (including renewable and nonregulated services), while Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) designs and markets clean‑energy products and waste‑to‑energy solutions across multiple regions.
  • Five stocks we like better than Quanta Services.

Quanta Services, WEC Energy Group, and Clean Energy Technologies are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves generating, manufacturing equipment for, or providing services related to energy from renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, and biomass. For investors, these stocks offer exposure to the energy transition and are typically assessed for growth potential, policy and subsidy risk, technology competitiveness, and long‑term demand trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Clean Energy Technologies (CETY)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

