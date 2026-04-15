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Biotech Stocks To Watch Today - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Prima BioMed logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names three Biotech stocks to watch today — Prima BioMed (IMMP), Danaher (DHR), and Vertex (VRTX) — chosen by its screener because they posted the highest dollar trading volume recently and typify the sector’s high‑risk, high‑reward, catalyst‑driven nature.
  • Prima BioMed/Immutep is a clinical‑stage developer of LAG‑3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases; Danaher supplies bioprocessing tools, consumables and manufacturing services; and Vertex sells leading cystic fibrosis therapies such as TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO.
  • Interested in Prima BioMed? Here are five stocks we like better.

Prima BioMed, Danaher, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, and commercialize biological products such as drugs, vaccines, diagnostics, and gene or cell therapies. They tend to be high-risk, high-reward investments characterized by long R&D timelines, regulatory and clinical-trial binary catalysts, and valuation swings driven more by scientific progress and approval milestones than by steady earnings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Prima BioMed (IMMP)

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMMP

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Prima BioMed Right Now?

Before you consider Prima BioMed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prima BioMed wasn't on the list.

While Prima BioMed currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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