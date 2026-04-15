Biotech Stocks To Watch Today - April 15th

Prima BioMed, Danaher, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, and commercialize biological products such as drugs, vaccines, diagnostics, and gene or cell therapies. They tend to be high-risk, high-reward investments characterized by long R&D timelines, regulatory and clinical-trial binary catalysts, and valuation swings driven more by scientific progress and approval milestones than by steady earnings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

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Prima BioMed (IMMP)

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMMP

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

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