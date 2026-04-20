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Brokers Issue Forecasts for Palisade Bio Q3 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Palisade Bio logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Brookline Capital Markets projects Q3 2026 EPS of ($0.06) and Q4 2026 EPS of ($0.06), while the consensus full‑year earnings estimate is a loss of ($12.43) per share.
  • Analyst coverage is largely positive—MarketBeat shows an average rating of "Moderate Buy" with a consensus price target of $10.20 (1 Strong Buy, 6 Buy, 1 Sell).
  • Palisade Bio (PALI) recently traded near $2.40 with a market cap of about $398.1M, a negative P/E, a one‑year range of $0.53–$2.64, and roughly 11.8% institutional ownership.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Palisade Bio.

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Markets issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Palisade Bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Brookline Capital Markets analyst K. Raja expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Palisade Bio's current full-year earnings is ($12.43) per share. Brookline Capital Markets also issued estimates for Palisade Bio's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

PALI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Clear Str upgraded shares of Palisade Bio to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palisade Bio from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PALI

Palisade Bio Stock Performance

PALI stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $398.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. Palisade Bio has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palisade Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company's stock.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll‐like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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