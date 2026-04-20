Brokers Issue Forecasts for Palisade Bio Q3 Earnings

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Markets issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Palisade Bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Brookline Capital Markets analyst K. Raja expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Palisade Bio's current full-year earnings is ($12.43) per share. Brookline Capital Markets also issued estimates for Palisade Bio's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

PALI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Clear Str upgraded shares of Palisade Bio to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palisade Bio from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.20.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PALI

Palisade Bio Stock Performance

PALI stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $398.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. Palisade Bio has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palisade Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company's stock.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll‐like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.

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