Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 147,930 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,564 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 147,930 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $160,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 365 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $291.13 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $285.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.07 and a 1 year high of $317.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $325.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

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