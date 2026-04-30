Brokers Set Expectations for Kinder Morgan Q2 Earnings

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan's current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

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Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KMI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.20.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1%

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $1,426,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $2,674,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $1,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,845 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $34,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 12,452,111 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $352,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,241 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 31,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,838.25. This trade represents a 10.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $207,609.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 188,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,359,320.24. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 29,598 shares of company stock valued at $952,572 in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is 79.87%.

Trending Headlines about Kinder Morgan

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About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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