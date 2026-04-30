China Automotive Systems (CAAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $118.1830 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $229.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 5.59%.

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China Automotive Systems Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 301,155 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 156,258 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company's stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CAAS is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power steering systems and related components primarily for the automotive industry in China. The company's core business centers on hydraulic and electric power steering products, steering columns, steering gearboxes and electronic control units. By integrating research and development, manufacturing and sales, China Automotive Systems aims to deliver high-quality steering solutions that meet the performance and safety requirements of global automakers.

The company's product portfolio includes traditional hydraulic power steering systems, which have long been favored for their reliability, as well as advanced electric power steering units that offer improved fuel efficiency and enhanced vehicle control.

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