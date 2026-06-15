Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,448 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,683 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,472,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $731,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,654,602 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $492,588,000 after acquiring an additional 157,327 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,171,322 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $449,274,000 after acquiring an additional 170,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,820,339 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $337,782,000 after purchasing an additional 932,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Argus raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $124.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $112.23 and a one year high of $232.07. The company's fifty day moving average price is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.28.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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