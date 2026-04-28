CommVault Systems Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

CommVault Systems NASDAQ: CVLT executives said the company ended fiscal 2026 with accelerating subscription growth, expanding SaaS scale, and record free cash flow, while positioning its data protection and cyber resilience platform for what CEO Sanjay Mirchandani called an AI-driven increase in data growth, complexity, and risk.

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Quarterly results highlighted SaaS milestone and record free cash flow

Mirchandani said Commvault delivered results “at or above our guided metrics” in the fiscal fourth quarter. Subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) rose 27% year over year to $989 million, including SaaS ARR growth of 42% to $400 million, which he called “a milestone for Commvault.” Subscription revenue increased 20% to $208 million, and the company generated a record $132 million of free cash flow in Q4, contributing to $237 million for the full fiscal year.

Returning CFO Gary Merrill said Q4 represented the company’s strongest net new subscription ARR performance of the year on a constant-currency basis, with $53 million of net new subscription ARR added in the quarter. Total ARR increased 21% to $1.12 billion, and total revenue grew 13% to $312 million. SaaS revenue rose 43% to $93 million, while term software license revenue increased 6%.

Merrill also pointed to profitability improvements, including consolidated gross margin of 81.8%, up 30 basis points sequentially, driven by “continued improvement in SaaS hosting margins” from scale and optimization. Non-GAAP EBIT was $66 million, representing a 21.3% margin. Operating expenses increased 11% to $187 million, but improved to 60% of revenue, reflecting benefits from the company’s “pulse optimization program.”

Multi-product adoption and identity resilience drove net new ARR

Management repeatedly emphasized multi-product adoption as a key growth lever, particularly within the SaaS base. Mirchandani said the percentage of Commvault-managed SaaS customers using more than one offering increased to 48%, up 500 basis points from Q4 of the prior year. Merrill added that SaaS net dollar retention improved to 122%.

Identity resilience and data security were highlighted as meaningful contributors to growth. Mirchandani said identity resilience and data security offerings represented 33% of net new ARR in Q4, while Merrill noted the same mix and said Active Directory was one of the company’s fastest-growing SaaS offerings with ARR “more than doubling year-over-year.” On the call, Mirchandani also said the company added “hundreds of Active Directory customers” during the quarter.

Executives provided customer examples to illustrate demand drivers, including a Fortune 500 retailer purchasing Active Directory Protection after a competitor suffered a ransomware attack, citing lower total cost of ownership and reduced recovery time from “2 days to under 90 minutes,” according to Mirchandani. He also described a large virtual charter school adopting Air Gap, Threat Scan, and Cleanroom Recovery to meet resiliency needs, and said a top-50 global law firm returned to Commvault after an “upstart overpromised and underdelivered.”

AI viewed as a tailwind, with focus on unified “Commvault Cloud” platform

Mirchandani framed AI as “the most important technology shift in modern history” and argued it increases demand for protection, governance, and recovery. “In an AI-driven world, if your data is compromised, your AI is compromised,” he said, adding that Commvault provides “the picks and shovels” to help customers adopt AI “securely and responsibly.”

He described Commvault Cloud as a unified control plane spanning data protection, data security, identity resilience, and recovery, and said enterprises are increasingly seeking to consolidate “fragmented tools” onto a single platform.

In response to questions about the commercial opportunity for newer AI-related capabilities (including Data Activate, AI Protect, and AI Studio), Mirchandani said it is “early days” and the company is not attributing a specific revenue figure to AI, but called it “definitely a tailwind.” He said the company is focused on protecting the “componentry” underpinning AI applications—such as vector databases and storage buckets—and enabling resilience to be “active, not passive,” with a longer-term goal of “single-click recovery of the entire AI stack.”

Fiscal 2027 outlook, reporting changes, and capital return plans

Merrill outlined several reporting changes beginning in fiscal 2027, including recasting certain revenue and ARR classifications so that “all term software-related support revenue” moves into subscription revenue. He said there are “no changes to total revenue or total ARR for any periods presented.” Under the recast view for fiscal 2026, subscription revenue was 82% of total revenue and subscription ARR was 90% of total ARR. The company will also streamline guided metrics to four items: subscription ARR, free cash flow, subscription revenue, and non-GAAP EBIT. Total ARR will no longer be disclosed, Merrill said, because perpetual maintenance will be less than 10% of the business.

For fiscal Q1, the company expects subscription revenue of $263 million to $265 million (about 15% year-over-year growth at the midpoint), total revenue of about $310 million, EBIT margin of approximately 19%, and diluted share count of about 42 million.

For the full fiscal year 2027, Commvault guided to:

Subscription ARR of $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion, representing 18% to 19% growth

of $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion, representing 18% to 19% growth Subscription revenue of $1.115 billion to $1.125 billion

of $1.115 billion to $1.125 billion Total revenue of $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion

of $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion Non-GAAP EBIT margin of 20.5%

of 20.5% Free cash flow of $250 million to $260 million, weighted to the second half

Merrill said SaaS is expected to remain the primary driver of subscription ARR growth, and he expects SaaS ARR to “exceed a half a billion dollars” by the end of fiscal 2027. Later in the Q&A, he quantified implied fiscal 2027 subscription net new ARR at roughly $190 million based on the midpoint of ARR growth guidance, while reiterating that the company will not provide quarterly net new ARR guidance.

On profitability, Merrill said the company sees leverage in the model as SaaS scales and as AI drives efficiencies, though he said he was not ready to provide multi-year margin targets. “A baseline of 20.5 is a good starting point, and we look to expand on that from there,” he said.

On capital return, Merrill said Commvault repurchased 3 million shares for $259 million in Q4, bringing fiscal 2026 repurchases to $446 million (more than 4 million shares). He added that the board refreshed the share repurchase authorization for $250 million and the company expects to allocate about 60% of annual free cash flow to repurchases, subject to market conditions.

Hardware and macro: management says guidance reflects current trends

Executives addressed investor questions about macro conditions and higher memory/component pricing, saying they are managing those dynamics in the pipeline and that “the current trends are baked into our guidance,” according to Merrill. He said Commvault navigates potential supply chain or pricing disruptions through partnerships with major storage providers, helping customers “sweat the asset,” and offering flexibility via its SaaS platform.

When asked whether customers were shifting materially to SaaS to avoid hardware purchases, Merrill said it was “not significant” in Q4 and not a significant factor embedded in fiscal 2027 guidance. He also said the company has not seen a meaningful change in competitive pricing pressure, noting discounting trends were consistent with recent quarters.

Management also discussed sales incentives, with Merrill saying the field compensation plan for fiscal 2027 is geared toward two pillars: new customer acquisition and cross-sell/platform expansion. He later added the overall design is “roughly consistent” with fiscal 2026, with tweaks to emphasize products viewed as having the greatest growth opportunity.

About CommVault Systems NASDAQ: CVLT

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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