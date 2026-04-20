Crane (CR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Crane to post earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $672.45 million for the quarter. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.75 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.16 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.Crane's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crane to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Crane Stock Performance

NYSE CR opened at $192.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. Crane has a twelve month low of $135.47 and a twelve month high of $214.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Crane's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Crane's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crane from $201.00 to $200.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crane

Insider Activity

In other Crane news, Director Sanjay Kapoor purchased 2,814 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $177.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,991.52. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,991.52. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.71 per share, with a total value of $183,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 410,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,443,634.57. This trade represents a 0.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,464 shares of company stock worth $987,470. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. truNorth Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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