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Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Verizon Communications logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged Verizon, Roblox, and Walt Disney as the three entertainment stocks to watch today based on the highest recent dollar trading volume among entertainment companies.
  • Verizon is noted as a global communications and entertainment provider operating through Consumer and Business segments, offering technology, information and media services.
  • Roblox runs a creator-driven online 3D entertainment platform (Roblox Studio/Client/Cloud), while Walt Disney is a diversified content and experiences company spanning film, TV, streaming, theme parks and major franchises.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Verizon Communications, Roblox, and Walt Disney are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Entertainment stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary businesses create, distribute, or monetize content and experiences—such as film and TV studios, streaming services, music labels, gaming companies, theme parks, and live-events promoters. Investors typically view these stocks through the lens of consumer demand, content success and intellectual property value, cyclical revenue (box office, advertising, subscriptions), and high competitive and technology-driven risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Verizon Communications Right Now?

Before you consider Verizon Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verizon Communications wasn't on the list.

While Verizon Communications currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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