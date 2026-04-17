128,154 Shares in Equifax, Inc. $EFX Acquired by Fisher Funds Management LTD

Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 128,154 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $27,889,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD owned about 0.10% of Equifax as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,282,951 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,920,535,000 after buying an additional 316,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equifax by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,152 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,280,124,000 after buying an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Equifax by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,344,531 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $942,676,000 after buying an additional 1,145,921 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Equifax by 6.3% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,736,467 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $701,986,000 after buying an additional 163,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736,731 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $445,524,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Equifax Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $190.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.02 and a 12-month high of $281.03.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Equifax's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Equifax's payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total transaction of $880,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,018.12. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 1,167 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $233,248.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,968,617.03. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 49,671 shares of company stock worth $9,960,181 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $208.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $236.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EFX

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Further Reading

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