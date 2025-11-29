129,473 Shares in Bank of America Corporation $BAC Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 129,473 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bank of America by 45.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,007,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960,086 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,439,000. Unisphere Establishment grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,642.5% in the 1st quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,195,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,250 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,623,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,098,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $54.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America's payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. TD Cowen upped their price target on Bank of America from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

