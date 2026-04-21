15,559 Shares in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Acquired by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,559 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $13,417,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.1% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Hurley Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2%

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $997.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $995.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $945.60. The company has a market cap of $442.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.99. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52-week low of $844.06 and a 52-week high of $1,067.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.26, for a total transaction of $838,321.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,907.28. This trade represents a 16.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,139,485.42. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,155.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,185.00 target price for the company. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,045.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Further Reading

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