165,000 Shares in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH Purchased by Voss Capital LP

Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 165,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Voss Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Celsius at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Celsius by 1,020.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. Bank of America raised Celsius from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Celsius from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELH

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $782.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.08 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly bought 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,526,174.40. This represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 227,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. The trade was a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

Further Reading

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