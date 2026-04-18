21,174 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Purchased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 183 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company's stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,484 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 413 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $85,763.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $415,320. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 810 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $172,910.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 124,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,511,052.77. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $13,978,938. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $295.00 to $293.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $284.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $212.04 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.63 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.27.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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