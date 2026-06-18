4D Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA

4D Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Establishment Labs makes up 2.2% of 4D Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. 4D Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Establishment Labs worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,893,000 after buying an additional 197,962 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,181,824 shares of the company's stock worth $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 274,287 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,456 shares of the company's stock worth $44,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,543 shares of the company's stock worth $41,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,299 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 811,536 shares of the company's stock worth $59,145,000 after purchasing an additional 438,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTA. Stephens lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Establishment Labs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.14.

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Establishment Labs Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 1.11. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 218.77%. The company had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Establishment Labs

In other news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 105,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $7,919,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 927,504 shares in the company, valued at $69,952,351.68. The trade was a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,854,538 in the last three months. 9.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Establishment Labs Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

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