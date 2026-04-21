9,354 Shares in Crane $CR Bought by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,354 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Crane by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,797 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pursuit Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Get Crane alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crane from $201.00 to $200.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $223.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crane

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $193.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company's fifty day moving average is $187.20 and its 200 day moving average is $188.36. Crane has a 52 week low of $135.47 and a 52 week high of $214.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $572.16 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Crane's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Crane's dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In related news, Director Susan D. Lynch purchased 150 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.22 per share, for a total transaction of $27,333.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 220 shares in the company, valued at $40,088.40. The trade was a 214.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Pollino purchased 1,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $184.29 per share, for a total transaction of $276,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $276,435. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 5,464 shares of company stock worth $987,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crane, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crane wasn't on the list.

While Crane currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here