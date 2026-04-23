Allegion PLC $ALLE Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.15% of Allegion worth $20,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 817.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $54,700,000 after acquiring an additional 274,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allegion by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,232,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $750,584,000 after acquiring an additional 260,973 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Allegion by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,593,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $412,876,000 after acquiring an additional 236,248 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its holdings in Allegion by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 289,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $51,389,000 after acquiring an additional 189,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 2,028.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $30,833,000 after acquiring an additional 184,553 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $144.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $150.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.79. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $126.16 and a 52-week high of $183.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). Allegion had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 15.83%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion's payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore upgraded shares of Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $168.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allegion

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, Director Sue Main bought 2,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.61 per share, with a total value of $299,220.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $161,510.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $793,821.65. The trade was a 16.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

See Also

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