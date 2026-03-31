Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $195.69 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,439 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.23% of Cadence Design Systems worth $195,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,314,407 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,866,739,000 after purchasing an additional 731,788 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 914.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,071 shares of the software maker's stock worth $242,746,000 after purchasing an additional 622,934 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,124,417 shares of the software maker's stock worth $351,470,000 after purchasing an additional 615,440 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $187,663,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,746 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,033,669,000 after buying an additional 499,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 94,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,032,115.86. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $53,105.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,874.10. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,185 shares of company stock valued at $963,238. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Cadence Design Systems from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $270.88 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $294.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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