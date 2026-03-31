Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,518,505 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 101,614 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NextEra Energy worth $203,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,073,290. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,816 shares of company stock valued at $17,075,619. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $95.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company's 50 day moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average is $84.51. The company has a market cap of $191.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.44.

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About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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