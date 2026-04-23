Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stock Holdings Lowered by Natural Investments LLC

Natural Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,768 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 34,861 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Natural Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Natural Investments LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $337.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.49 and a 52 week high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,955,564. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,037,294 shares of company stock valued at $94,216,897 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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