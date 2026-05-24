Americana Partners LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,241 shares of the coffee company's stock after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Starbucks Trading Down 1.0%

Starbucks stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $108.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.10.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. New Street Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,085. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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