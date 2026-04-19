Apple Inc. $AAPL is AdvisorNet Financial Inc's 6th Largest Position

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,911 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc's holdings in Apple were worth $32,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $101,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Apple by 48.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $363,256,000 after acquiring an additional 465,393 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 734,485 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $187,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of Apple to an "outperform" rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $301.33.

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Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $270.23 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $189.81 and a one year high of $288.62. The company's 50 day moving average price is $259.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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