Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Free Report) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $800,000. Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $519,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,570 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $119,915,000 after buying an additional 551,910 shares during the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $5,043,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company's stock.

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Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $181.49 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $138.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.98 and a beta of 3.76. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $233.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.98 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.55%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $4,855,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 322,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,271,152.10. This trade represents a 13.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Loboa sold 102,347 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $9,800,748.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,282.48. This represents a 83.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,324 shares of company stock valued at $59,068,951. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial raised Applied Optoelectronics from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $43.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $79.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAOI

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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