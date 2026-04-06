Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET is SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.'s 10th Largest Position

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,450 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up approximately 5.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $126.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $164.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $240,378.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,300.56. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,740,600.64. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,632 shares of company stock valued at $26,873,604. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Securities initiated coverage on Arista with a Buy rating and a $161 price target, citing Arista’s AI‑networking theme and multi‑year growth record — this adds institutional validation to the stock. Read More.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Arista with a Buy rating and a $161 price target, citing Arista’s AI‑networking theme and multi‑year growth record — this adds institutional validation to the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna upgraded Arista to “strong‑buy,” another analyst endorsement that can attract momentum buyers and funds tracking analyst sentiment. Read More.

Susquehanna upgraded Arista to “strong‑buy,” another analyst endorsement that can attract momentum buyers and funds tracking analyst sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Arista entered a multi‑source agreement (MSA) for 12.8T liquid‑cooled XPO pluggable optics — a product aimed at extreme AI bandwidth and thermal needs, strengthening Arista’s product roadmap for hyperscale AI customers. Read More.

Arista entered a multi‑source agreement (MSA) for 12.8T liquid‑cooled XPO pluggable optics — a product aimed at extreme AI bandwidth and thermal needs, strengthening Arista’s product roadmap for hyperscale AI customers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish investor coverage and inclusion on AI/“high‑growth tech” and blue‑chip AI stock lists (multiple outlets) increases retail/institutional visibility and reinforces the narrative that Arista is a core AI networking play. Read More.

Bullish investor coverage and inclusion on AI/“high‑growth tech” and blue‑chip AI stock lists (multiple outlets) increases retail/institutional visibility and reinforces the narrative that Arista is a core AI networking play. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long‑form bullish commentary (e.g., The Motley Fool) and other roundup pieces highlight Arista as a top pick for 2026 investors, but these are opinion pieces and have mixed impact on near‑term flows. Read More.

Long‑form bullish commentary (e.g., The Motley Fool) and other roundup pieces highlight Arista as a top pick for 2026 investors, but these are opinion pieces and have mixed impact on near‑term flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry moves such as d‑Matrix acquiring GigaIO’s data center business show active competition and consolidation in rack‑scale AI infrastructure — a sector tailwind but also competitive dynamism to monitor. Read More.

Industry moves such as d‑Matrix acquiring GigaIO’s data center business show active competition and consolidation in rack‑scale AI infrastructure — a sector tailwind but also competitive dynamism to monitor. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks remain — Arista trades at a premium (high P/E), so expectations are elevated; any slowdown in hyperscaler AI spending or execution missteps could pressure the stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $175.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANET

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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