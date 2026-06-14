Arkos Global Advisors Sells 6,987 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Arkos Global Advisors decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,135 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 6,987 shares during the quarter. Arkos Global Advisors' holdings in NVIDIA were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $205.19 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $140.85 and a one year high of $236.54. The company has a market cap of $4.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $206.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock valued at $332,073,643. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citic Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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