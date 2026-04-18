Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,238 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,490 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in RTX were worth $102,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $196.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.63 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney’s GTF Advantage engine received EASA certification for the Airbus A320neo family, clearing the way for production deliveries and entry-into-service in Europe — a commercial aviation win that supports aftermarket and engine-revenue cadence. EASA Certification

Pratt & Whitney’s GTF Advantage engine received EASA certification for the Airbus A320neo family, clearing the way for production deliveries and entry-into-service in Europe — a commercial aviation win that supports aftermarket and engine-revenue cadence. Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) was announced as the propulsion provider for Northrop Grumman’s YFQ-48A Talon Blue autonomous wingman — a program tie that could drive future engine and sustainment revenue in the collaborative combat aircraft space. Pratt & Whitney Powers YFQ-48A

Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) was announced as the propulsion provider for Northrop Grumman’s YFQ-48A Talon Blue autonomous wingman — a program tie that could drive future engine and sustainment revenue in the collaborative combat aircraft space. Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney Canada launched new PT6C-67C and PW127XT MRO services in Singapore, expanding regional aftermarket support for helicopters and turboprops — a recurring revenue opportunity that strengthens Asia-Pacific service footprint. MRO Services Singapore

Pratt & Whitney Canada launched new PT6C-67C and PW127XT MRO services in Singapore, expanding regional aftermarket support for helicopters and turboprops — a recurring revenue opportunity that strengthens Asia-Pacific service footprint. Positive Sentiment: Raytheon’s RAIVEN staring sensor completed a first flight test on a UH-60 Black Hawk — a defense-electronics milestone that validates a next‑generation sensor product and supports Raytheon’s growth narrative in sensing and targeting. RAIVEN Flight Test

Raytheon’s RAIVEN staring sensor completed a first flight test on a UH-60 Black Hawk — a defense-electronics milestone that validates a next‑generation sensor product and supports Raytheon’s growth narrative in sensing and targeting. Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace won a role to supply key systems for Bell’s MV-75 FLRAA; plus broader reporting of Pentagon interest in mobilizing industrial capacity and new missile awards, both of which point to elevated defense spend that favors RTX’s portfolio and aftermarket. Collins Aerospace Win

Collins Aerospace won a role to supply key systems for Bell’s MV-75 FLRAA; plus broader reporting of Pentagon interest in mobilizing industrial capacity and new missile awards, both of which point to elevated defense spend that favors RTX’s portfolio and aftermarket. Neutral Sentiment: RTX reports Q1 results before markets open on April 21; previews and analyst metric projections are driving positioning — the print will determine whether elevated defense demand from geopolitics and commercial aerospace backlog translate into beatable results. Q1 Preview

RTX reports Q1 results before markets open on April 21; previews and analyst metric projections are driving positioning — the print will determine whether elevated defense demand from geopolitics and commercial aerospace backlog translate into beatable results. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and a valuation check highlight product milestones (RAIVEN test, engine certification) but also show the stock has pulled back modestly in the last 30 days; investors are balancing good news against a still-rich multiple. Valuation Check

Analyst notes and a valuation check highlight product milestones (RAIVEN test, engine certification) but also show the stock has pulled back modestly in the last 30 days; investors are balancing good news against a still-rich multiple. Neutral Sentiment: Several tech/gaming stories reference “RTX” in GPU branding (NVIDIA/GeForce, MSI laptops) — these are unrelated to RTX Corporation but can create headlines that confuse retail flows. MSI/RTX GPU Coverage

Several tech/gaming stories reference “RTX” in GPU branding (NVIDIA/GeForce, MSI laptops) — these are unrelated to RTX Corporation but can create headlines that confuse retail flows. Negative Sentiment: Near-term risk: tough year‑over‑year comps for commercial aerospace revenue and a relatively high P/E leave little room for a weak print; any earnings or guidance shortfall on April 21 could pressure the stock. Analyst Projections

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. This trade represents a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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