Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,008 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,131 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $55,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $4,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,066,167 shares of the company's stock worth $9,728,810,000 after buying an additional 461,990 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,162 shares of the company's stock worth $37,931,000 after buying an additional 38,698 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,123 shares of the company's stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 556,061 shares of the company's stock worth $179,241,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Get RCL alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 90,910 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.81, for a total transaction of $29,710,297.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,822 shares in the company, valued at $71,513,217.82. This trade represents a 29.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 356,026 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.39, for a total value of $113,355,118.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,681,386 shares in the company, valued at $5,311,186,488.54. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,967,319 shares of company stock worth $626,681,935 in the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $332.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $321.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Trending Headlines about Royal Caribbean Cruises

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $285.18 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $185.50 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $291.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.91. The firm has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 23.80%.The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is 38.44%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Royal Caribbean Cruises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Caribbean Cruises wasn't on the list.

While Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here