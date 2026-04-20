Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $19.87 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,609 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 45,476 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Camden Property Trust worth $19,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 524.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

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Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CPT stock opened at $103.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $121.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $396.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.05 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.43%.Camden Property Trust's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Camden Property Trust's payout ratio is 119.77%.

Camden Property Trust declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CPT. Piper Sandler set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Camden Property Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $115.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Camden Property Trust

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other news, COO Laurie Baker sold 2,168 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $235,011.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,240,331.20. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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