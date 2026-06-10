AT&T Inc. $T Holdings Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,460,360 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,256,557 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.44% of AT&T worth $781,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 362.8% during the fourth quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Arete Research raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $157.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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