AT&T Inc. $T Stock Position Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,589,589 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 69,759 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of AT&T worth $88,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of AT&T by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 189,293 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,810,872 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $361,779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,411,031 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,448 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,133,054 shares of the technology company's stock worth $512,077,000 after acquiring an additional 248,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,888,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $81,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,073 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:T opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. AT&T's payout ratio is 36.39%.

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley started coverage at Overweight and set a $30 price target, giving institutional credibility to upside expectations. Read More.

Morgan Stanley started coverage at Overweight and set a $30 price target, giving institutional credibility to upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical analysts note AT&T bounced off a price that has acted as both resistance and support, suggesting a potential continuation of an upside move if momentum holds. Read More.

Technical analysts note AT&T bounced off a price that has acted as both resistance and support, suggesting a potential continuation of an upside move if momentum holds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market-note coverage points to recent strength in Communication Services, where AT&T shares led sector gains during a notable intraday rally. Read More.

Market-note coverage points to recent strength in Communication Services, where AT&T shares led sector gains during a notable intraday rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and Seeking Alpha previews outline what to watch in Q1 (subscriber trends, segment results, churn, free cash flow) — useful guideposts but not new company disclosures. Read More.

Zacks and Seeking Alpha previews outline what to watch in Q1 (subscriber trends, segment results, churn, free cash flow) — useful guideposts but not new company disclosures. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T confirmed a higher-tier “Elite” wireless plan (~$110/mo) with modest upgrades — product lift and ARPU potential, but adoption and margin impact are uncertain. Read More.

AT&T confirmed a higher-tier “Elite” wireless plan (~$110/mo) with modest upgrades — product lift and ARPU potential, but adoption and margin impact are uncertain. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Lobbying disclosures show $70,000 in Q1 activity on spectrum, auction authority and privacy — routine government affairs work that bears watching given ongoing spectrum and policy debates. Read More.

Lobbying disclosures show $70,000 in Q1 activity on spectrum, auction authority and privacy — routine government affairs work that bears watching given ongoing spectrum and policy debates. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysis warns the April results — first with the new segment structure after the Lumen and EchoStar deals — will test whether acquisitions and Advanced Connectivity can offset legacy declines and support the dividend. Disappointing FCF/churn detail could pressure the stock. Read More.

Analysis warns the April results — first with the new segment structure after the Lumen and EchoStar deals — will test whether acquisitions and Advanced Connectivity can offset legacy declines and support the dividend. Disappointing FCF/churn detail could pressure the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory scrutiny: reporting on failures in the nation's emergency cell backup network has prompted lawmakers to seek changes, which could bring oversight or costs for AT&T. Read More.

Regulatory scrutiny: reporting on failures in the nation's emergency cell backup network has prompted lawmakers to seek changes, which could bring oversight or costs for AT&T. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Institutional flows are mixed and include very large Q4 reductions from major managers (e.g., UBS AM), while analyst price targets range widely (median ~$29 but several low targets near $19–$21), reflecting divergent views that could add volatility. Read More.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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