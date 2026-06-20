Auto Owners Insurance Co Acquires 1,038,816 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 12,429.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,174 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after acquiring an additional 1,038,816 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co owned 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. American National Bank of Texas grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 3,408 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 815 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $81.97 and a 1-year high of $139.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $154.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business's 50-day moving average price is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.30.

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Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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