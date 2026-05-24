Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 252.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,240 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 88,976 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,980,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,282,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,530 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,567,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,285,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,753 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,705,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,103,543,000 after purchasing an additional 59,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,747,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $842,122,000 after purchasing an additional 132,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,131,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $801,412,000 after purchasing an additional 47,757 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $74.56. The stock's fifty day moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Altria Group's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Altria Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $69.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Charles N. Whitaker sold 27,908 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $1,885,743.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 180,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,221,318.33. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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