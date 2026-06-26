ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 257.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,399 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Worth Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $137.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.85 and a 200-day moving average of $144.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research cut ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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