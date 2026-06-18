Bamco Inc. NY Sells 220,598 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961,226 shares of the company's stock after selling 220,598 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 3.31% of Establishment Labs worth $70,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Establishment Labs alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the company's stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,800 shares of the company's stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company's stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company's stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTA

Insider Buying and Selling at Establishment Labs

In related news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 105,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $7,919,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 927,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,952,351.68. This trade represents a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,854,538 over the last three months. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

Shares of ESTA opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 1.11. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 218.77% and a negative net margin of 19.05%.The business had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Establishment Labs's revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Establishment Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Establishment Labs wasn't on the list.

While Establishment Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here