Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH - Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,922 shares of the bank's stock after selling 17,312 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii owned about 0.11% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 122.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,012,560 shares of the bank's stock worth $66,464,000 after acquiring an additional 557,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 491,187 shares of the bank's stock worth $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 402,774 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1,699.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 265,834 shares of the bank's stock worth $17,449,000 after purchasing an additional 251,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 865,384 shares of the bank's stock valued at $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 229,806 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 339,827 shares of the bank's stock worth $22,306,000 after buying an additional 211,076 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BOH opened at $77.80 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $192.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Bank of Hawaii's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii NYSE: BOH is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

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