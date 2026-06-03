Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 35,135 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,713,190 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.17% of Howmet Aerospace worth $966,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of HWM opened at $250.35 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $165.51 and a one year high of $280.74. The company has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.69.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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