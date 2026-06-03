Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.32 Billion Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,171,938 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,174,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.70% of Procter & Gamble worth $2,317,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,462,541,000 after buying an additional 370,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock worth $8,962,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $4,664,783,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $140.62 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $327.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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