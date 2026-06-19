BDFS Capital LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in The Boeing Company $BA

BDFS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,926 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Boeing comprises approximately 0.9% of BDFS Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,225.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 243.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $279,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $223.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a PE ratio of 108.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.81. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $262.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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