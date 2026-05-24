Beck Bode LLC Buys New Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.10% of CRISPR Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,764,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,600 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 2,038,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,132,000 after acquiring an additional 989,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,082,000 after acquiring an additional 859,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,459,000 after acquiring an additional 294,222 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,346.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 230,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 220,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 10,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $468,735.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 255,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,336.78. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 3,182 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $148,853.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 94,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,411,728.24. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 42,749 shares of company stock worth $2,100,723 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $78.48.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.66% and a negative net margin of 13,856.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

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