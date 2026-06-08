BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $5.55 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,591,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,704 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,968,578,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,248,436,000 after acquiring an additional 44,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $794,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $658,656,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,481.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,462.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,186.58.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total transaction of $25,943,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $176,819,311. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total transaction of $19,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. This trade represents a 68.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,073 shares of company stock worth $160,875,958. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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