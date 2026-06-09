BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,109 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,282 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 187 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Transdigm Group Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,205.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,204.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1,280.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,123.61 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.Transdigm Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,444,309.36. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $51,417,454 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Transdigm Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,524.18.

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Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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