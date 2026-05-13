Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,344 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 41,493 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 129,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA now owns 94,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $224.44 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $251.71. The firm has a market cap of $540.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. The stock's 50-day moving average is $236.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 60.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: J&J says Tremfya and newly approved Icotyde will anchor its post-Stelara immunology strategy, helping support growth as Stelara faces biosimilar competition.

J&J says and newly approved will anchor its post-Stelara immunology strategy, helping support growth as Stelara faces biosimilar competition. Positive Sentiment: The company launched the Shockwave C2 Aero Coronary IVL catheter globally, reinforcing momentum in its medtech division and expanding its cardiovascular portfolio.

The company launched the globally, reinforcing momentum in its medtech division and expanding its cardiovascular portfolio. Positive Sentiment: J&J continues to highlight strong Phase 3 TREMFYA data and new neuropsychiatry portfolio results, which could improve confidence in its pipeline and future launches.

J&J continues to highlight strong data and new neuropsychiatry portfolio results, which could improve confidence in its pipeline and future launches. Neutral Sentiment: J&J will participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference , which may offer investors more color on strategy but is not, by itself, a major fundamental catalyst.

J&J will participate in the , which may offer investors more color on strategy but is not, by itself, a major fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market weakness, especially pressure on the Nasdaq from chip stocks, may be influencing overall sentiment, but it is not specific to J&J’s business.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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